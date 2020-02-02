ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $91.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.59 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $219,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $44,255.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,458.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,690. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

