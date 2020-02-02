Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 183.13 ($2.41).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 173 ($2.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reduced their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 192 ($2.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

LON EMG traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.42. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

In other news, insider Luke Ellis acquired 16,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £15,149.70 ($19,928.57).

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

