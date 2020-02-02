Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of Approx $4.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.73. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.30 EPS.

MMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.38. 1,388,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.