Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.64

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as low as $6.51. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 1,836 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 2,177.8% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 24,653 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 491.5% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 146,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 121,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.