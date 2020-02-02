Mad River Investors Trims Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Mad River Investors cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A comprises about 1.2% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 4.7% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter worth about $4,152,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 90.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.59. The stock had a trading volume of 135,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,586. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 29,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $3,440,095.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,875,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $1,923,950.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,605,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,478 shares of company stock worth $35,933,014. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRDA. TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.