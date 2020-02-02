MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from to in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.99.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MTSI opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 104.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 135,230 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.