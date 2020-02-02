LUNA (LUNA) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bitrue, Coinone and GOPAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.37 or 0.02971450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00195875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00130052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money . LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GOPAX, Coinone, Bitrue, KuCoin, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

