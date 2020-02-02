Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 314.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after buying an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 93.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $239.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $247.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

