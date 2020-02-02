Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,439,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,146 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.81.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $287.79 and a 12-month high of $438.99. The company has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

