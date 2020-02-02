Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 400 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,327,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $144,311,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 54.4% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,319,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 25.0% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 303,011 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 14.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 299,296 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,539,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,232,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $126.16 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $102.03 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.30 and its 200-day moving average is $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

