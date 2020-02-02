Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 300 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $318.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.23. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $145.92 and a 12-month high of $325.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

