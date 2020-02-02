Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of VST opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Vistra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James A. Burke sold 12,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $317,072.40. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock worth $501,820,810. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.