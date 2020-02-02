Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of CTL opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTL. Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.