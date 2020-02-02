Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several research analysts have commented on LGF.A shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

LGF.A traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,852. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

