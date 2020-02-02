Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $203.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $159.08 and a 12-month high of $214.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.38.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

