Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.20.

NASDAQ LGND traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,995. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 32.96 and a current ratio of 33.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 388.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

