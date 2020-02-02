LifeSteps Financial Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after buying an additional 5,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 1,191,514 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.2% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after buying an additional 459,258 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5,702.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 232,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 228,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,913.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 215,030 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,880. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $63.94 and a 52 week high of $79.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

