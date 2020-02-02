LifeSteps Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 372,749 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 201,625 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,944.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 113,635 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,523 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares during the period.

SCHA traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,075. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $77.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

