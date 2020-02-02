LifeSteps Financial Inc. Makes New $654,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020 // Comments off

LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 482,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 792,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,977. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.