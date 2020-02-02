LifeSteps Financial Inc. Makes New $654,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 482,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 792,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,977. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.