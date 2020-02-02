LifeSteps Financial Inc. Invests $427,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

SCHV traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $58.66. 562,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,695. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

