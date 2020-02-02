LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 (LON:LSAA) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 (LON:LSAA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

LSAA stock opened at GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.80. LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 has a 12 month low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

