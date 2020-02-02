Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Tenable comprises approximately 0.0% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,404,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after acquiring an additional 477,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,925,000 after acquiring an additional 373,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,671.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $34,620.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,838,589.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,440. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

TENB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. 483,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,190. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

