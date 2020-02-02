Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18 to $1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.21 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.18-1.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 18,861 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $380,992.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $337,077.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 50,749 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $867,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 937,288 shares of company stock valued at $17,295,877 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

