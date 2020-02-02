Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.08

Shares of Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.08 and traded as high as $18.15. Lendlease Group shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 1,485,811 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$17.10.

Lendlease Group Company Profile (ASX:LLC)

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

