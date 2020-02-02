LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $148.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $391.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $151.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

