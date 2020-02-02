Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.64.

Lear stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.18. The stock had a trading volume of 754,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,310. Lear has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $159.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

