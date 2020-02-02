Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LARK stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $115.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.61. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,725,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

