Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $1,102,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $298.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $319.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.40 and its 200-day moving average is $251.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

