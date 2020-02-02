Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,346,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,862,000 after purchasing an additional 320,364 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,870 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 313.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 132,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 123.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,331 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

