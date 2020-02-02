Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 13,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.05.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.40. The stock had a trading volume of 529,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $137.52 and a 1 year high of $181.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.63.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.