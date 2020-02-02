Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $5.42 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 46,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,003,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,839,238. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.