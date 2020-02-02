KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 136.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,414 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $54.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.