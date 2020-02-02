KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) is Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s 6th Largest Position

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 256.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,384 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF makes up 4.0% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 2.71% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,400. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

