Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 34.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,305,000 after buying an additional 9,786,835 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 0.8% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,645,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,389,000 after purchasing an additional 304,819 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mattel in the third quarter worth about $2,499,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Mattel by 253.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 235,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 168,711 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. Mattel Inc has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

