Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.