Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 111,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.26. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

