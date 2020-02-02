Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. FIX upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

