Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,381 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

LTC opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.29.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

