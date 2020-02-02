Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

