Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The 3D Printing ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of BATS:PRNT opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. The 3D Printing ETF has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $27.13.

