Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,006,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,743 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,485,000 after buying an additional 134,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,839,000 after buying an additional 166,708 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after buying an additional 230,572 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 234,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 43,990 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.09 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $53.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23.

