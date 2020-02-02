Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

RFEU stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $54.40 and a twelve month high of $63.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23.

