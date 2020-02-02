Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 946.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 85,576 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after acquiring an additional 70,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 268,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1,030.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,065,000.

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $51.42 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $53.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42.

