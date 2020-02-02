Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $970,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.43 and its 200-day moving average is $195.42. The firm has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.