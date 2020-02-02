Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,282 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

VHT stock opened at $186.95 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

