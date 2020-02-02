Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,638 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period.

VIGI opened at $70.62 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.67.

