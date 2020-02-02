Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.81

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 334046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Koninklijke KPN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

