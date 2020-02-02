Kleros (PNK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,210.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Kleros has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a market cap of $4.59 million and $16,210.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,215,910 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.