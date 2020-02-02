KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $21.05 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 407.43, a quick ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

