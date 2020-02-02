Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $5.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of KGC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 18,725,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,061,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.71. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,749,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,292,000 after purchasing an additional 72,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,835,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 375,351 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

